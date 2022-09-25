Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.14

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 197614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Clarivate Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Clarivate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Clarivate by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Clarivate by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

