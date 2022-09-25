Dave Justice Sells 1,362 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $32,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 429,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,107,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,047,000 after acquiring an additional 246,625 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $3,925,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.04.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

