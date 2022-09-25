Anil Sukumaran Sells 3,089 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $24,001.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,624.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Anil Sukumaran sold 885 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $7,159.65.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.29. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 138,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 47.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,603,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 513,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 25.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,284,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 264,060 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

