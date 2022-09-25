Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.59

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.59 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 10853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.
Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.
