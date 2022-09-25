Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $32,184.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a market cap of $355.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 119.06%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter worth $49,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

