iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $131.92

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $131.92 and last traded at $132.03, with a volume of 39082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.48.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.