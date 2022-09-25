Insider Selling: Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Sells $23,702.28 in Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Anthony Joseph Allen sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $23,702.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,617 shares in the company, valued at $255,227.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lucira Health Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Institutional Trading of Lucira Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the last quarter. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,551,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

