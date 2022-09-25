Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Acquires $22,272.52 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,272.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,581,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,806.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,057 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,299.72.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frequency Electronics stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Frequency Electronics worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

