Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vontier were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vontier Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

VNT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

