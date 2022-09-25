Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 2,891 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 133,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 764,250 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TTM opened at $25.47 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

