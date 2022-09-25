1,411 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline Stock Down 2.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:VVV opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 202.75% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

