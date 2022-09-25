1,882 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Price Performance

ABB stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

