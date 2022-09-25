Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

