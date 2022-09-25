Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 251.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

