Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.41.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.