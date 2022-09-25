Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 14,191.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,371,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 2,354,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,972,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 1,878,770 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

