Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 1,404 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 265.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69,525 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $998,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

