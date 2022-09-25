Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $61,000 Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in CACI International were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $271.36 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.76 and its 200 day moving average is $282.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

