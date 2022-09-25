Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 293,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 177,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Argus cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

