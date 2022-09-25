ACG Wealth Makes New $41,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after buying an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after buying an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Sempra Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $161.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day moving average is $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.