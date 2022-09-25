IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,965 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 530.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $211.66 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.