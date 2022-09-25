IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 6,481 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 51.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $71.42 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

