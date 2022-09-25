Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

