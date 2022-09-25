Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Northcoast Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $1,031,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.