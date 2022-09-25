IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,599 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.