Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

