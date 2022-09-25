Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Up 1.8%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $35.17. 11,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,023,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $435,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,197. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 235,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.