Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

