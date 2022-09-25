Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $1.12 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after buying an additional 627,634 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Bank of America dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

