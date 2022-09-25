U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Major Shareholder Wallis T. Marsh Acquires 20,000 Shares

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.