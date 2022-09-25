Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $374.55

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $374.55 and last traded at $375.43, with a volume of 36838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $386.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.