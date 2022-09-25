Eric Sidle Sells 4,259 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CTO Eric Sidle sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $68,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 580,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10.
ChargePoint Price Performance
NYSE CHPT opened at $14.75 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.