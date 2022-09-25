Colleen Jansen Sells 4,517 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 4,517 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $72,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 586,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 96,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

