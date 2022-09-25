Richard Prior Purchases 1,100 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Richard Prior acquired 600 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

TC Energy stock opened at C$59.21 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.32.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.