Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.56

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

