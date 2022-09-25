State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

