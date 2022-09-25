Amalgamated Bank Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $167.94 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

