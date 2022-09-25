Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,947 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $235.20 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

