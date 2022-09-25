Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 332661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.41.

Several analysts recently commented on SOT.UN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.79. The company has a market cap of C$349.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,236,900 shares in the company, valued at C$45,042,360. Insiders have acquired a total of 356,500 shares of company stock worth $1,603,562 in the last 90 days.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

