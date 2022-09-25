First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 512646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.72 million and a P/E ratio of -23.06.

Insider Activity at First Mining Gold

About First Mining Gold

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$76,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,856,854.80.

(Get Rating)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.