Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 28580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 12.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.15. The firm has a market cap of C$329.88 million and a P/E ratio of -9.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imperial Metals

In other Imperial Metals news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$36,293.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,469,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,198,094.14.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

