Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.73

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 3986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million and a P/E ratio of -20.81.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.