Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.36 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

