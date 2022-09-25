Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

