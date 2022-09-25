Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.53% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 352.5% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KORP stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14.

