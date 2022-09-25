Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cowen worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cowen by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COWN. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Cowen Profile

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.