Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.88 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Truist Financial raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

