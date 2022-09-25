Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

