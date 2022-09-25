TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,307,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TC Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $43.60 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

