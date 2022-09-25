Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,034,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.43 and a 52-week high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Block by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Block by 10,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Block by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Stephens cut their target price on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

